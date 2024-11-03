U.P. police constable recruitment exam result likely in Nov third week

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to announce the final result of the written exam held for the recruitment of 60,244 police constables by the third week of November, says a post shared by the Board officials on Saturday. The first answer keys were released on September 11 on the board website and objections were invited from the applicants. (For Representation)

“We are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website,” confirmed UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna.

The written examination for police constables’ recruitment was conducted in 10 shifts spread across five days in August earlier this year.

The post further reads that the final answer keys of the question papers have been released on October 30 are available on the board’s official website uppbpb.gov.in and ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/in... till November 9, after considering the objections received from applicants and consulting the subject experts.

It clarified that all the incorrect questions have been cancelled and the marks will be given to every candidate as per the directives of the Allahabad high court issued in the writ petition filed by Pawan Kumar Agrahari versus UP Public Service Commission.

To note, as many as 25 questions were found wrong out of 1500 questions, 150 questions in each set of paper, in 10 different sets of question papers used for 10 shifts of examination spread across in two shifts of five days.

A senior board official clarified that as many as 29 such questions were such whose more than one option was correct. So, it has been decided that the points will be given to all candidates who have marked either of the two options. Besides, the option in the answer keys for 16 questions had been rectified after finding the previous answers incorrect, the official added.

Earlier, the first answer keys were released on September 11 on the board website and objections were invited from the applicants to rectify the keys further. The official said a total of 70 objections were found correct of which 25 questions were found wrong, which had been cancelled, while 29 questions had two correct options and answers mentioned in the earlier released keys for 16 questions were incorrect, which had been rectified in the final list.

The official said the board is preparing to release the final cut off list as per the final answer keys shared on October 30. The post on X said the board is already in the process and information regarding the cutoff list will be soon shared on its official website.

Over 34.6 lakh candidates out of the total 48,17,441 applicants appeared in the written examination in August earlier this year and are waiting for an official confirmation about the result date and time.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be called for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification, details of which will be shared on the board website.

Notably, over 48,17,441 lakh aspirants, including 15 lakh women, had applied for the police constables’ recruitment written exam. Of them, around 34.6 lakh candidates appeared in the written examination for 60,244 posts of police constables.

Of the total posts on offer, 20 percent are reserved for women. So, as many as 12,049 women and 48,195 men will be recruited during the process.