'UP Police demoralised...': Akhilesh slams Yogi Adityanath over DGP's removal
- The former chief minister also questioned the credibility of those who appointed Goel to the top post. A 1987-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Goel had been the DGP for a little over 11 months and is due to retire in February 2024.
Days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh removed director general of police Mukul Goel from his post over 'inaction', an all out political slugfest has erupted over the issue.
Accusing the UP government of demoralising the police, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed chief minister Yogi Adityanath's reasons for removing the top cop as 'childish'. The former chief minister also questioned the credibility of those who appointed Goel to the top post.
“Removing the DGP of UP on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, was disinterested in departmental work and was lazy, is a very childish excuse. This action has demoralised the police force. Was his eligibility not checked at the time of his appointment? So, those who selected him were also guilty", Yadav tweeted.
A 1987-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Goel had been the DGP for a little over 11 months and is due to retire in February 2024. He has now been appointed DG (Civil Defence).
Rumours were rife that the chief minister was unhappy with Goel, after he was absent at a key meeting convened by him on the law and order situation in the state. The senior cop was also not attending team meetings and was not present during important departmental presentations like that of the home department. To be sure, Goel wasn’t called for any of these key meetings, HT had reported. Goel's general staff officer (GSO) Ravi Joseph Lokku was also removed without his consent.
For now, UP DGP (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan has taken the additional charge of the state's DGP. He will hold the additional charge till the appointment of a permanent director general of police, PTI reported.
