UP Police recruitment re-exam: Secrecy top priority amidst rigorous measures to ensure fair test

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is taking extra precautions to ensure fair and smooth re-exam process on August 23 for recruitment to 60, 244 posts of constables, as per UPPRB director Rajeev Krishna . Not only is all information pertaining to the re-exam under wraps, but the test is spread out over five days with tight security at centres. Private institutions have been excluded from the list of centres. The recruitment is for 60, 244 posts of constables. (Pic for representation)

To note, a question paper leak marred the written exam conducted in February this year and consequently it was cancelled.

Krishna said here on Tuesday that the board was very particular about maintaining secrecy of information of the entire process. He said only limited information related to the assigned work had been shared with people involved in conducting the examination. “Information security is the top priority. Many things are not known even to me,” he said.

The written examination for recruitment of civil police constables is scheduled in two shifts each on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. There will be a break in the exam schedule between August 25 and 30 due to the Janmashtami holiday on August 26. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre two hours before the start of the examination as entry will not be allowed half an hour before the scheduled time.

This is one of the biggest job recruitment examinations involving over 48,17,441 candidates in recent times. The exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, but the state government cancelled it on February 24 due to question paper leak. The re-exam was ordered to be conducted within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

Exams spread out over five days

“To keep proper vigil and reduce the number of examination centres, the board has spread the examination across five days in two shifts following which nearly 4.81 lakh candidates will participate in each shift. Due to the reduction of exam centres from nearly 5,000 to 1174 centers in 67 districts of the state this time, one sector magistrate will be deployed at each centre. Earlier one sector magistrate was deployed at three centres ,” senior police officials said, adding , “The examination centres will have adequate police deployment and the centres will be under CCTV camera vigil”.

No private exam centres this time

The board director said private centres had not been included and only government and government-aided schools and institutes had been selected as centres . He said most of the centres were kept within the city limits and those in remotes areas were included only in rare cases.

He said two nodal officers, one each from police and district administration, had been deployed in all 67 districts . “There are three categories of exam centres—the first with capacity of 960 candidates, second capacity of 720 to 480 candidates and third with capacity below 480 candidates,” he explained.

The director said observers of superintendents of police (SP), additional SPs and deputy SPs ranks would be deployed in all 67 districts.

20K suspicious candidates

“We have already finished authentication of candidates’ Aadhar card and 20,000 suspicious people have been asked to come at least two and a half hours before time for e-KYC at the examination centre itself in case of any discrepancies in their Aadhar verification. They have to bring any one of the documents, including PAN card, driving license, passport or original copy of their Aadhar card,” Rajeev Krishna said and added, “The board’s priority is not only to allow maximum number of candidates to appear in the exam, but also to check impersonators. Further scrutiny of documents of suspicious people will be done even after the exam”.

He said strict legal action would be taken against impersonators .

The board director said ‘Zila Suchana Parchi’ (district information slips) were available on the official website of the board since August 16. He said the information about the exam centres and the shift would be available on the board website itself three days before the exam.

More than 10 sets of question papers

The board director informed that more than 10 sets of question papers were being prepared and which set of paper would be used on which day or shift would be randomly decided. “We are taking unprecedented measures in maintaining security and vigil of strongrooms where question papers will be kept before and after the examination,” Rajeev Krishna said .

The director said the candidates were not allowed to bring any ornaments, watches, mobiles or electronic gadgets etc. inside the examination hall. “On the demand of candidates, we have installed 1,700 clocks at the examination centres across the state, so that they may remain aware about the time. Besides, extra five minutes will be provided to the candidates to fill in the individual details,” he said .