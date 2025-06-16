UP Police recruitments free from corruption, discrimination, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the objective of the grand ceremony for distribution of appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited police personnel in Lucknow was to ensure that every citizen and family of the state gets the benefit of participation in governance without any discrimination. The event marked the largest induction of civil police officers in the country to date. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the 60,244 newly recruited constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Before 2017, police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was marred by nepotism and corruption—jobs were nearly impossible to secure without money or recommendations, the chief minister said, adding that era is over.

“We followed merit and transparency, respecting constitutional reservations,” he said, adding that no discrimination occurred based on caste, religion, class or region.

“The new Uttar Pradesh awards every youth justice through merit,” he said.

“The more you sweat during uniform training, the less blood will be shed in life,” Adityanath declared at the grand police recruitment ceremony held at the Defence Expo Ground. He emphasised that the exemplary performance of the police force during Maha Kumbh earned widespread praise.

“If we can perform there, we can perform anywhere,” he added, highlighting how the police today stood for both law enforcement and social trust.

He applauded this recruitment drive as a pioneering step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s “Smart Policing” vision, marking it as a historic advancement. While the political nuances of Amit Shah’s visit cannot be overlooked as panchayat polls are due in the state early next year, the event is also significant as it shows the government’s commitment to creating job opportunities for youngsters.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state’s record of creating over 850,000 government jobs in eight years, including approximately 125,000 police recruitments. He stated that these efforts not only boost numbers but also reflect the government’s dedication to maintaining peace, security, and investment in the state.

“The double-engine government has set a benchmark for clean and transparent recruitment processes,” he said, noting that even youths from the poorest families now serve as police personnel.

Smart policing

He expressed gratitude to Shah for helping with paramilitary and military training resources when recruitment began in 2017. As a result, the state now has the capacity to train over 60,000 police officers locally. He also emphasised forensic upgrades: eight new forensic laboratories are already operational, with six more under construction. Each of the 75 districts now has two mobile forensic vans. Additionally, cyber units have been established in all 75 districts, and cyber help desks in 1,994 police stations—aligning with new criminal laws effective July 2024 (Indian Justice Code 2023, Civil Security Code 2023, and Evidence Act 2023).

Yogi’s advice

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the new recruits to be friendly, sensitive, and solution-oriented, offering his congratulations to them and their families. He expressed confidence that they would serve the state excellently.

Sunday’s dawn brought new hope and fulfilment to more than 60,244 youths as they received their appointment letters at the grand ‘Rozgaar Ke Mahakumbh,’ he emphasised.

Candidates expressed gratitude to the state government for ensuring excellent arrangements even in challenging weather conditions.

Each candidate was seated in the block designated for their division alongside officials from their respective districts, where they were ceremoniously handed their appointment letters.

Earlier, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak addressed the gathering while director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna delivered the welcome speech at the start of the event.

New recruits greet CM

As CM Yogi was invited to the stage, the 60,244 recruits stood and greeted him with their appointment letters, offering a monumental ovation.

Yogi Adityanath congratulated the successful candidates and their families, urging the new officers to commit to public service. The recruits responded with applause, reassuring him of their dedication.

The 15 recruits who received letters from Shah

The following is the list of 15 recruits who received their appointment letters directly from Union home minister Amit Shah: Satyam Nayak (Sant Kabir Nagar), Prem Sagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), Shalini Shakya (Farrukhabad), Upendra Kumar Yadav (Ballia), Shilpa Singh (Bareilly), Binu Babu (Kanpur Dehat). Yogendra Singh (Mahoba), Shivansh Patel (Unnao), Manish Tripathi (Varanasi), Roshan Jahan (Lucknow), Azad Kushwaha (Kannauj), Mithilesh Bhatt (Gorakhpur), Sony Rawat (Rae Bareli), Neha Gond (Mau) and Sachin Saini (Baghpat)