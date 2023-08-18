Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Police theme song on X attracts many viewers

U.P. Police theme song on X attracts many viewers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 18, 2023 01:57 AM IST

The five-minute song was seen by 66,000 users in the past 24 hours as well as reposted by 800 users and liked by 1700 users.

U.P. Police released its theme song and shared it on X social media platform with a patriotic post on Wednesday while showing their participation on the conclusion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava.

U.P. Police theme song on X attracts many viewers (Pic for representation)
U.P. Police special director general (special DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said the five-minute song shared on the social media platform was seen by 66,000 users in the past 24 hours as well as reposted by 800 users and liked by 1700 users. He said the song was reposted by other central and state police organisations as well as by the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that several other programmes under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav were also held including police band playing patriotic tunes. He said the theme song was really inspiring and spreads feelings of patriotism among all. He said the state police will keep promoting such type of activities even in the future.

The press note shared with media stated that the song lyrics were composed by Bollywood lyricist Ritesh Rajwada and Kumar Anshit has given his voice to it. It further stated that the editing of the song was done by the U.P. police team in support with an outsourced agency.

