UP Police’s 11-point action plan to strengthen law & order

The Uttar Pradesh Police have embarked on a mission to strengthen law and order in the state by identifying 11 priority areas and creating a special action plan for each. According to senior government officials, top police authorities have assigned tasks to senior IPS officers at both headquarters and field levels to prepare a roadmap for effective implementation. The CM’s vision to make UP Police one of the best in the country drives this initiative, says DGP Rajeev Krishna. (Sourced)

Practical model to improve policing

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna revealed that the 11 priority areas include zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals, women empowerment and safety, timely disposal of public complaints, law and order implementation, cybercrime control, better police services, police welfare, utilisation of talent and expertise, use of technology and artificial intelligence, training, and traffic management.

“The CM’s vision to make UP Police one of the best in the country drives this initiative. We have tasked different officers according to their interest areas to develop the roadmap and they have been asked to prepare it within a month,” the DGP said.

The UP Police have decided to work on a practical model at headquarters as well as at field level to strengthen law and order in the state. The top police authorities have identified 11 priority areas and will create a special action plan for each area to work upon further at the ground level, confirmed senior government authorities on Sunday.

The DGP said the action plans will be implemented in phases and the DGP headquarters will supervise the entire process. “With this initiative, the UP Police aim to improve policing and make the state a safer place for its citizens,” he added.

The DGP further said senior IPS officers, including one each at headquarters level and one at field level, have been assigned eleven different tasks to prepare a road map to implement it in a more effective manner.

“The letter about the task to different police officers has already been issued on June 16 and the officers are already on it. They have been asked to prepare the road map within a month after which its execution part will be initiated,” the DGP said.

He said the objective is to make things better, practical and more effective rather than making it more complex and not to put extra burden on police personnel who will implement it at ground level. Krishna said this is the first time that police reforms have involved participation from constables to ADG rank officers.

The letter stated that the task to prepare the road map for zero tolerance policy against criminals had been assigned to ADG, Varanasi zone, Piyush Mordia at the field level and ADG, crime, SK Bhagat. Women empowerment and safety task has been assigned to ADG, Agra zone, Anupam Kulshrestha, and ADG, Women and Child Safety Organisation (WCSO), Padmja Chauhan.

Law and order implementation has been assigned to ADG Alok Singh at field level and ADG Amitabh Yash at headquarters level, while cybercrime control has been assigned to commissioner of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Laxmi Singh at field level and ADG cybercrime, BK Singh, at headquarters level.

Similarly, better police services have been assigned to ADG, Meerut zone, Bhanu Bhaskar and ADG, technical, Naveen Arora, police welfare has been assigned to CP, Agra, Deepak Kumar and IG, police welfare, RK Bhardwaj. Similarly, utilisation of talent and expertise has been assigned to Lucknow CP, Amarendra Singh Sengar, and IG, establishment Nachiketa Jha.

Traffic management has been assigned to Varanasi CP Mohit Agarwal and ADG, traffic, K Satya Narayan, use of technology and artificial intelligence has been assigned CP Kanpur, Akhil Kumar, and ADG, technical, Naveen Arora. Training has been assigned to ADG, Prayagraj zone, Sajiv Gupta and ADG, training, Rajiv Sabbarwal at field and headquarter levels respectively. The timely disposal of public complaints has been assigned to ADG, Bareilly zone, Ramit Sharma to prepare a road map for it.

The DGP has instructed officers to focus on nine key points while creating the action plans, including clear and time-bound objectives, use of AI and technology, practical and simple implementation with community engagement by doing discussions with all stakeholders concerned and obtaining opinion with target groups like women, traders, students, etc.