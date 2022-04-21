UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling
A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after he was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials.
Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. He was suspended soon after his arrest in March, they added. A press note from inspector general (IG) of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh’s office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers. Hardoi district comes under the jurisdiction of IG Lucknow range.
It further said he was arrested along with two others identified as Nadir Ali alias Shahrukh Khan and Gulam Khan. Around 30 kilogram of elephant tusk, 165 grams of rusk powder, around ₹1.5 lakh cash and a loaded revolver were recovered from their possession.
The press note said Hardoi circle officer, traffic, Hemant Upadhyaya conducted a detailed enquiry into the incident during which it came to fore that the sub-inspector was involved in wildlife smuggling. “His act has maligned the image of the police department following which he has been dismissed,” the press note added.
As per Rajasthan Police claims, the three accused were arrested when they were carrying the tusk in an SUV with the intention of selling it to some other persons near Jalupura in Jaipur.
-
Consistent increase in GST, VAT collections despite Covid: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a consistent increase in Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the state despite Covid-19 challenges. The collections went up from ₹58,000 crore in 2017-2018 to about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-2022 in Uttar Pradesh, he said. U. P TOPS IN GST RETURNS Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of filing GST returns.
-
Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital's cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.
-
Electricity supply situation worsens in Maharashtra, minister says power cuts inevitable
Mumbai: In what has added to the woes of power-deficit Maharashtra, a shortfall in supply by private power producers has led to the state electricity distribution utility restarting load-shedding to overcome the gap between demand and supply. Energy minister Nitin Raut, who met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that this year, the heat began increasing from February instead of April and this, with the resumption of economic activity due to the removal of Covid restrictions, had pushed up demand.
-
ED asks LDA to furnish property details of Mukhtar Ansari and associates
The Enforcement Directorate has sought details from Lucknow Development Authority about properties related to Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members and associates in the state capital. Sources said the ED has sent a letter to the LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi seeking details of properties related to Mukhtar Ansari, his wife Afsana, brother Afzal Ansari and Ansari's two sons Abbar and Umar.
-
Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics