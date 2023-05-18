U.P. SIT gets CM Yogi’s praise for expediting disposal of cases

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), a separate wing of Uttar Pradesh Police, has been effective in curbing and disposing of fake degree, mark sheets and recruitment scams in government departments in addition to preventing theft of revenue and scholarship irregularities in the state, said a press note shared by the state government’s media cell. UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently held a review meeting of all units of U.P. Police in which he praised the SIT. (For Representation)

It further said the SIT not only disposed of major economic crimes and cases in the last five years, it also offered advice to the institutions dealing with such cases to plug loopholes in its systems in order to prevent such cases from occurring in future.

The press note said chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a review meeting of all units of the U.P. Police in which he praised the performance of the SIT. The CM also advised other investigating agencies to take a cue from the SIT to improve their functioning.

“In the last five years, cases were investigated and disposed at double the speed by the department as compared to the past. The cases that had been pending for years were disposed of expeditiously. While 47 cases were disposed of in 32 months between 2007 and 2016, 88 investigations were done in 25 months between 2017 and 2023, which is almost double,” said director general, SIT, Renuka Mishra.

“Similarly, between 2007 and 2016, the deliberations of 40 cases were completed in 31 months, whereas from 2017 to 2023, the deliberations were done in 82 cases in 28 months, including pending cases, preventing revenue loss to the tune of ₹1,203 crore. Action was taken against 351 guilty employees and officers while 1,002 were punished,” she added.

Mishra said several changes like complete computerisation and digitisation of the department had been done to expedite the investigation of all the cases. Besides, e-office and case management system were implemented in the department, which enabled reading of letters of investigation and deliberations with one click and the concerned officer was informed about its shortcomings and updated immediately.

On the other hand, the availability of data on e-office, including the details of investigation, its progress and for how long it had been pending etc expedited the disposal of cases.