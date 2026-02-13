UP Police unveils SOPs to license pvt security training institutes

In a major step to streamline and give a professional edge to the private security sector, the Uttar Pradesh Police has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for granting licences to training institutes which will train guards and supervisors within the state, senior police officials said through a press note on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The SOP was prepared by LR Kumar, inspector general, law and order, to formalise the recognition process for training institutions under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 (Pasara).

So far, private security agencies in Uttar Pradesh have largely depended on training centres located in other states to train their guards and supervisors. With more than 3,097 licences already issued to private security agencies in the state, officials said there was a pressing need to establish authorised training infrastructure within Uttar Pradesh.

Under the existing framework, the additional director general (law and order) serves as the controlling authority for Pasara in the state. The revised rules, updated in 2023 under the Uttar Pradesh Private Security Agencies Rules, 2009, provide the regulatory foundation for the new SOPs.

Licences to operate training institutes will be granted by the ADG (law and order), following the prescribed procedure laid out in the SOPs. The guidelines were framed in full compliance with standards issued by the Centre for the private security sector.

Officials believe the move will yield multiple benefits including reduced dependence on other states. Agencies will no longer need to send personnel outside Uttar Pradesh for certification, cutting logistical expenses and saving time. Lower travel and coordination costs are expected to reduce overall operational expenditure.

Direct administrative oversight by state authorities will help maintain and progressively enhance training standards. Establishing training institutes is expected to create new job opportunities and stimulate economic activity in local areas.

The police leadership emphasised that professionally trained, disciplined, and skilled private security personnel will play a critical role in supporting law enforcement, particularly in urban centres and smart city projects. With better coordination between private guards and Uttar Pradesh Police, overall public safety mechanisms are expected to become more responsive and efficient.

Detailed information regarding the licensing process and the complete SOPs has been uploaded on the official Uttar Pradesh Police website.