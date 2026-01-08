UP Police Yaksh App to speed up tracing of missing persons across state

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s newly launched digital platform, the Yaksh App, is expected to significantly strengthen efforts to trace missing persons across the state by creating a centralised, real-time database accessible to all police stations, said senior police officials involved in evaluating applications and training of police persons for its usage. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling the Yaksha App in Lucknow recently (HT File Photo)

A senior official privy to the development said that under the new system, complete details of missing persons will be uploaded police station–wise on the app. He said that the app will instantly display relevant missing reports registered at any police station, enabling faster identification and reunification with families if a child, elderly person, woman or mentally ill individual is found abandoned anywhere in the state.

He emphasised that the Yaksh App will also play a key role in identifying unidentified bodies. If a missing person’s report exists anywhere in the state, the information will automatically surface on the platform, helping police match records quickly and reducing delays in identification, he added.

Continuous training sessions

All police stations have been instructed to regularly update missing persons’ data on the Yaksh App. Station house officers (SHOs) will be required to stay updated on new entries related to their jurisdictions. In sensitive cases, information uploaded on the app may also be verified directly with SHOs over phone calls to ensure accuracy.

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna is personally monitoring the training process related to the app to ensure its effective and uniform implementation across the state. The office of the Yaksh app has been set-up at the UP Special Task Force headquarters in Lucknow.

To ensure smooth functioning of the platform, continuous training sessions are being conducted at the STF headquarters. Selected police personnel are being trained to efficiently upload and retrieve information so that the system can be used effectively in real-time situations.

Police officials believe the Yaksh App will mark a major step forward in humanitarian and technology-driven policing, making the process of locating missing persons faster, more transparent and far more effective across Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Yaksh App on the inaugural day of the two-day senior police officers’ conference, Police Manthan on December 27. Officials said the app has been designed with advanced features to address long-standing challenges in tracing missing persons, particularly the lack of coordination and information sharing between police stations.

In many cases, missing individuals are found at railway stations or in different cities, but due to fragmented records, their identities remain unknown for long periods. The Yaksh App aims to bridge this gap by providing instant, statewide access to missing persons’ data.