UP polls: BJP launches voters connect digital drive in 12 eastern UP dists

The NGO cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a targeted plan to cover at least 5 lakh households under its “Voters Connect Digital Campaign” to woo voters in all 12 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the seven-phase state assembly polls starting February 10.

As per BJP’s organisational structure, these 12 administrative districts form 16 organisational districts of BJP’s Kashi Pranth with many administrative districts sub divided further for better organisational working like Prayagraj district divided into Prayagraj city, Prayagraj trans-Ganga and Prayagraj trans-Yamuna.

“Under it, we plan to cover a minimum of 7,000 houses each in all the 69 assembly constituencies of eastern UP, including 12 in Prayagraj, seven in Pratapgarh and three in Kaushambi besides others districts like Bijnor, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Amethi etc with an aim to ensure a clean sweep for the BJP in the 2022 assembly polls,” said Rajni Kant, Kashi Prant co-convener of BJP’s NGO cell.

“We are interacting with voters and compiling all details in a digital format like district, name of assembly segment and voters, their mobile numbers, address, polling booth details, expectations from government, as well as details of the BJP worker who visited the house,” he added.

Kant said help of NGOs active in different assembly segments, including rural areas, too was being taken in this mission also called “Digital Vijay Abhiyan-2022”. BJP leaders and members of BJP’s NGO cell in Prayagraj district have also intensified their door-to-door drive and are aggressively urging them to cast their vote.

Aiming for a record show, BJP workers will also interact with members of women self-help groups (SHGs), Asha, social workers and others, listing out the welfare schemes of the Union and state governments. The BJP state leadership has also chalked out a special strategy to reach out to each house ahead of polling day and many teams have been formed to connect with voters.

Local leaders have assigned workers the task of successfully running the “Har Ghar Bhajapa” campaign in 12 assembly seats in Prayagraj district that include Meja, Karchhana, Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Phulpur, Phaphamau, Pratappur, Handia, Bara, Soraon and Koraon to enlist support for the BJP.

