IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

According to board officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated in the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has decided to conduct a fresh review of industries, including tanneries, located along the banks of the Ganga in the state. The move is a part of the ongoing drive to reduce pollution in the river.

According to UPPCB officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. “It will focus on the level of pollution caused by industries located along the banks and also ensuring if they are following required protocols to reduce it,” said VK Singh, senior environmental engineer.

Also Read | Noida, Ghaziabad among 5 UP cities with worst air quality in country

Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated on the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt.

A local UPPCB team will conduct the review along with experts. “The aim will be to determine the volume of pollution caused by industrial units, so that we can take measures to reduce it to a minimum,” the officer said.

The board is likely to conduct a similar review of industries located on the banks of tributaries of the Ganga, like Ram Ganga and Gomti River, later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government's welfare policies were non-discriminatory.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government's welfare policies were non-discriminatory.
lucknow news

Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” claimed the chief minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
According to board officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated in the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl fainted while playing after having her meal, the education officer claimed she choked on a berry seed. Representational photo
The girl fainted while playing after having her meal, the education officer claimed she choked on a berry seed. Representational photo
lucknow news

UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:04 PM IST
"Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse day by day. Such disorder in law and order spares none -- it is a curse for every community,” Rahaul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtags #Hathras #Bulandshahr.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
lucknow news

UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Ruling party members alleged that cases against terrorists were withdrawn during the previous regime, while the opposition benches trashed the claim and said cases against "rioters" were withdrawn by the BJP government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
READ FULL STORY
Close
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order. (ANI)
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order. (ANI)
lucknow news

CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The deceased had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
lucknow news

Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
lucknow news

Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:29 PM IST
On the occasion, the chief minister also reviewed the progress of the project and expressed his government’s resolve to complete it on a priority basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varanasi: BJP National Presdent J P Nadda inaugurates the Kashi BJP office building as UP CM Yogi Adityanath claps, in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_28_2021_000211B)(PTI)
Varanasi: BJP National Presdent J P Nadda inaugurates the Kashi BJP office building as UP CM Yogi Adityanath claps, in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_28_2021_000211B)(PTI)
lucknow news

Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around 6 crore, said a party leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh said the chief minister should have made some other arrangement to bring lions to Gorakhpur zoo.
Akhilesh said the chief minister should have made some other arrangement to bring lions to Gorakhpur zoo.
lucknow news

Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
NSUI national president also claimed that the recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh was mired in corruption.
lucknow news

NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
Neeraj Shukla, vice-chairman of ADA, said the estimated construction cost of the Ram temple (covered area) was estimated to be 15 crore on the basis of the public work department’s (PWD) schedule.
lucknow news

2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The funds were raised during the 44-day Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, which began on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.(Representative Image/Reuters)
The minister advised consumers to get their load enhanced in their own interest, for getting uninterrupted supply, if they are consuming more power.(Representative Image/Reuters)
lucknow news

Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
"Timely payment of bills and disclosure of actual load by consumer are the twin vital components for cheap power supply," Srikant Sharma, UP Minister for power and additional source of energy told reporters on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The MSME (Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector accounts for about 20% of the country's GDP. It is also the largest employment provider in the country. Most MSMEs are exempted from maintaining detailed audit records. But after demonetisation, that might change. In the last Union Budget, the government raised tax exemptions for small business units with a turnover of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore from the earlier <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. However, PM Narendra Modi has assured these MSMEs that there will be no harassment caused to them on the basis of their previous balance sheets. </p>

The MSME (Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector accounts for about 20% of the country's GDP. It is also the largest employment provider in the country. Most MSMEs are exempted from maintaining detailed audit records. But after demonetisation, that might change. In the last Union Budget, the government raised tax exemptions for small business units with a turnover of up to 2 crore from the earlier 1 crore. However, PM Narendra Modi has assured these MSMEs that there will be no harassment caused to them on the basis of their previous balance sheets.

lucknow news

UP government says 42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
About 14 per cent of the country's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operational in Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP