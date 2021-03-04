UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has decided to conduct a fresh review of industries, including tanneries, located along the banks of the Ganga in the state. The move is a part of the ongoing drive to reduce pollution in the river.
According to UPPCB officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. “It will focus on the level of pollution caused by industries located along the banks and also ensuring if they are following required protocols to reduce it,” said VK Singh, senior environmental engineer.
Also Read | Noida, Ghaziabad among 5 UP cities with worst air quality in country
Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated on the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt.
A local UPPCB team will conduct the review along with experts. “The aim will be to determine the volume of pollution caused by industrial units, so that we can take measures to reduce it to a minimum,” the officer said.
The board is likely to conduct a similar review of industries located on the banks of tributaries of the Ganga, like Ram Ganga and Gomti River, later this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath
- The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” claimed the chief minister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended
- The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies
- IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
- The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore, said a party leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo
- In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12
- Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox