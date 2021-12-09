Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP power men join countrywide protests against Electricity Bill
UP power men join countrywide protests against Electricity Bill

They pledged to resort to a total work boycott the day the Bill is tabled in the current session of Parliament.
The power men demanded that the Bill be referred to Parliament’s standing committee on energy. (HT File Photo (for representation only))
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Power men on Wednesday held protest meetings in various cities of the state, joining the countrywide stir in response to a call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCEEE) to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

“Since the contentious Bill is listed for the winter session of Parliament, we held demonstrations today at all district headquarters across the country in all states, including UP, to register our protest,” Shailendra Dubey, chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said.

He further said that power employees and engineers from all states of the country will hold a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 15.

“Any move of the Central government to table the Bill in Parliament will be strongly opposed by 1.5 million power employees through a total work boycott and day-long demonstrations across the country, the day the Bill is tabled,” he warned.

Dubey demanded that the Bill be referred to Parliament’s standing committee on energy.

Story Saved
