U.P. powermen’s indefinite strike from May 29 deferred

In light of aggressive stance of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), electricity department engineers and employees protesting against the proposed privatisation of power distribution have decided to defer their indefinite strike that was to begin from May 29. The decision comes after UPPCL categorised the proposed work boycott as a strike, warned of stern action and initiated alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply. (For Representation)

Instead, they will now join a nationwide protest on the same day, while continuing their non-cooperation movement with the power corporation management. The decision comes after UPPCL categorised the proposed work boycott as a strike, warned of stern action and initiated alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

So, the protesting employees have altered their strategy to avoid direct confrontation. The Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti warned if any tender was issued for privatisation, over 2.7 million (27 lakh) power employees across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, would take to the streets in protest.

“Since tenders for privatisation has not been issue yet, we have deferred the strike that was scheduled to begin from May 29,” Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said adding “The agitation will continue.”

Meanwhile, industrial unrest continues to brew in the energy corporations. The committee alleged that during a video conference held on Tuesday evening, engineers were not included and threats were issued to withhold salaries and delay scheduled pay revisions for both staff and engineers.