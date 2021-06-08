UP ranked grade I in school education

Uttar Pradesh (UP) improved its grading from grade III to grade I, in performance grading index (PGI), released by the union education ministry on Monday.

PGI is a tool to measure the status of school education in states and union territories.

UP along with seven other states were grouped under grade I, five other states grouped under level III and seven states were got grade A++ (above grade I) in PGI, said state’s basic education minister, Satish Chandra Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership helped improve on various parameters and said efforts would continue to further improve UP’s PGI rankings.

The minister said the state made a “remarkable improvement” in the last four years and reached grade I. The school education in states was given marks on the basis of learning outcome, easy access, infrastructure, equity and governance, he said.

As per an official statement, the PGI exercise envisages that the index would propel states and union territories (UTs) towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes.

“The PGI helps the states/UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly identify areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level,” an official said.