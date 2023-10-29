UP rapidly developing, favourable for startups, investments: Chief secy

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday said the income of small entrepreneurs had increased manifold in Uttar Pradesh. He said products from U.P. had reached the world through the One District One Product platform. Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra at the IIM-Lucknow event on Saturday (HT Photo)

Mishra said this in his address while attending the closing ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Programme organised at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Lucknow) as the chief guest. In his address, he said, “Our products got much attention during the International Trade Show at Greater Noida. Exports from Uttar Pradesh have risen rapidly.”

As many as 105 fellows participated in the programme where they each received a certificate in Public Policy and Management for their two-year journey of “transforming public policy, fostering industry engagement, and advancing entrepreneurship”.

The top honours went to Bhavana Das of Assam, Pallavi Dhiman of Mizoram, and Anuradha Nirwan of Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the country and UP were moving forward rapidly on the path of development. The environment in the state is favorable for startups, investments and businesses as they are being encouraged by the state government through various schemes and programmes.”

Exhorting the youth to become job givers, he said premier institutions such as IIM Lucknow had played an important role in nurturing a generation of young changemakers who were dedicated to bringing about a change in the country.

A book titled ‘Kaushal Se Samridhi’ was unveiled at the event, which documents some of the inspiring initiatives of the programme.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!