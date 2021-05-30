UP records 95% drop in Covid-19 cases in a month, state govt credits 'Yogi model'

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,908 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a span of 24 hours, according to the state government on Sunday. This is the first time in the last two months that the state's daily caseload fell below two thousand, the release from the state government said, adding that daily cases have registered a decline of 95 per cent from its peak.

It also said that the number of active cases in the state has dropped by 87 per cent from its peak of 3,10,783 on April 30 and currently stands at 41,214.

Calling it "remarkable", the Uttar Pradesh government said this signals control over the deadly virus.

The state government's release also compared the state's positivity rate with other badly-hit states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu during similar time period. It said that while other states failed to control their positivity rate, Uttar Pradesh brought its test positivity rate to 0.5% with the help of the ‘Yogi Model’. “Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra with high number of fresh cases have miserably failed to show any reduction in their positivity rate that stands at 19%, 16.4% and 16.51%, respectively,” the government release said.

“The ‘Yogi Model’ of Test-Trace-Treat (T3) testifying its success in curbing the spread of coronavirus resulted in the fall of the positivity rate of Uttar Pradesh to 0.5 per cent, the lowest so far. The positivity rate has been maintained below 1 percent for five straight days now," it further added.

The government claimed that due to alertness of government officials coupled with bold decisions and swift measures taken by them, Uttar Pradesh saw its recovery rate shoot up to 96.4%, with more than 6,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours. It also said that due to the implementation of the T3 regime the administration was able to contain the spread of Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh tested 340,096 people on Saturday out of which at least 140,000 of those were RT-PCR tests.