UP records highest single-day surge since beginning of pandemic, reports 12,787 new Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 12,787 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the highest one-day spike since the onset of the pandemic along with 48 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to 676,739 and the death toll to 9085, officials said on Saturday. The case fatality rate is currently at 1.3%.

"The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 58801 out of which 32,900 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation and 991 are in admitted in private hospitals. The remaining are in government's Covid-19 facilities," Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health said.

Lucknow’s Covid-19 caseload crossed one lakh-mark on Saturday as the city reported 4,059 new cases along with 23 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours. The current number of active cases in the city is 102,963. The first case was reported in Lucknow exactly a year ago on March 10.

Along with Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi also reported high number of active cases compared to the other districts of the state. Prayagraj currently has 1,460 active cases of Covid-19 and Varanasi has 983 active cases of Covid-19 cases. Other districts with over 200 active Covid-19 cases are - Kanpur Nagar (706), Gautam Budh Nagar (221), Meerut (236), Gorakhpur (422) and Jhansi (235).

The recovery rate in the state remained at 90% as 2,207 people recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday. The Union health ministry on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh is among the five states which cumulatively account for at least 72% of the nation's Covid-19 cases. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that he will convene an all-party meeting on April 11 alongwith governor Anandiben Patel to discuss the rise in number of cases. The chief minister and the governor will also meet mayors of cities along with religious leaders to discuss the situation and ask them to help the government in order to spread awareness regarding Covid-19.

