UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat
Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat.
Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.
In Lucknow, new covid cases were reported from Alambagh (26), Sarojininagar (18), Chinhut (14), Aliganj (11), NK Road (9), Indira Nagar (8), and Gosaiganj (2), according to the health department.
“State tested 77,121 covid samples in the past 24 hours and till now a total 12,01,32,575 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
“In the past 24 hours, 592 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,79,382 people have defeated covid infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
State has 4,997 active covid cases at present and majority of them are in home isolation.
Among new covid cases, Meerut reported 84, Varanasi 33, Prayagraj 23, and Gorakhpur 34. According to the data from the health department, Gautam Budh Nagar has highest 958 active covid cases, Lucknow 664, Ghaziabad 432, Meerut 330, and Varanasi has 260 cases.
FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA, According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted.
‘Revenge’: Convict who died in Tihar was murdered by jail staff, finds CBI
A gangster fed up with paying bribes, a jailer angered by gossip and wanting vengeance, and corruption and assault — these new threads are central to the Central Bureau of Investigation's version of events in the murder probe of Ankit Gujjar, killed inside Tihar jail a year ago. On July 29, the central agency arrested assistant superintendent Dinesh Dabas and head warder Deepak Chikara on charges of murder.
GST scam: Two years on, Punjab VB awaits prosecution sanction against 17 officials
Patiala : Despite numerous reminders in the past two years, the office of the financial commissioner, taxation, is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction sought by the Punjab vigilance bureau against 17 excise and taxation officials booked in a multi-crore goods and service tax scam. Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, makes it mandatory for officials concerned to pass appropriate orders within three months.
3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages. The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given in-principal approval for the scheme. Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar.
Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam
A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission. The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce. A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.
