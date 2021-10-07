UP SC finance corpn to get 200 cr from its national body

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (UPSFDC) will get ₹200 crore from the National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) to run its various schemes.

The UPSFDC has also decided to provide education loan to students of schedule caste category with the assistance of the NSFDC.

Presiding over a board meeting of the UPSFDC on Wednesday, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, chairman of the corporation, said: “Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation will get ₹200 crore from its national body for running its various schemes.”

“Members of the schedule caste category are facing problems in getting loans from banks. Therefore, we have decided to provide loans to them from our funds,” added Nirmal.

The corporation has also decided to upgrade hostel facilities for schedule caste students with corporate social responsibility funds.

Nirmal also informed that the UPSFDC has empowered 32.38 lakh youths with self-employment opportunities.