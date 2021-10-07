Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP SC finance corpn to get 200 cr from its national body
lucknow news

UP SC finance corpn to get 200 cr from its national body

The UPSFDC has also decided to provide education loan to students of schedule caste category with the assistance of National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation
The corporation has also decided to upgrade hostel facilities for schedule caste students with corporate social responsibility funds (Pic for representation)
The corporation has also decided to upgrade hostel facilities for schedule caste students with corporate social responsibility funds (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (UPSFDC) will get 200 crore from the National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) to run its various schemes.

The UPSFDC has also decided to provide education loan to students of schedule caste category with the assistance of the NSFDC.

Presiding over a board meeting of the UPSFDC on Wednesday, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, chairman of the corporation, said: “Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation will get 200 crore from its national body for running its various schemes.”

“Members of the schedule caste category are facing problems in getting loans from banks. Therefore, we have decided to provide loans to them from our funds,” added Nirmal.

The corporation has also decided to upgrade hostel facilities for schedule caste students with corporate social responsibility funds.

Nirmal also informed that the UPSFDC has empowered 32.38 lakh youths with self-employment opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out