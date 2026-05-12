Shahjahanpur , Police in Shahjahanpur district have launched a new initiative, allowing distressed citizens to file complaints with Police Response Vehicles , eliminating the need to visit the police stations, officials said on Tuesday. UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle

Under the initiative, launched on Sunday night, PRV personnel have been instructed to collect written complaints from victims directly at the spot and immediately forward them to the concerned police station for prompt action.

Police said 66 written complaints were received in the last 24 hours till Monday, with more than half already resolved, while action was underway in the remaining cases.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit told PTI that after taking charge in the district, he noticed that many people from remote areas had to travel to the police headquarters, resulting in unnecessary expenditure of time and money.

"In many cases, complaints were lodged long after the incident, and facts were often presented in a distorted manner," Dixit said.

He said the new system was introduced to address these issues and had already shown positive results.

"The responsibility now lies with the station in-charge to take immediate action on the complaint," the SP said.

Earlier, PRVs would only reach the spot and ask complainants to visit police stations themselves, leading to inconvenience and delays, he added.

"Now, victims will not need to go to the police station repeatedly. The police will contact them directly," Dixit said.

Dixit said PRV teams had also been directed to preserve and collect evidence available at the scene itself, as delays in reporting often affected the accuracy of complaints and investigations.

He added that the initiative would be reviewed regularly, and that negligence would not be tolerated.

According to police, around 400 personnel are deployed on PRV duty in the district with 62 four-wheelers and additional two-wheelers.

On average, nearly 300 complaints are received by PRVs daily, many of which earlier required complainants to separately approach police stations for further action, they said.

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