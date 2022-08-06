U.P.: Slain Lakhimpur Kheri journalist’s brother joins SP
Pawan Kashyap, whose elder brother and local journalist Raman Kashyap was among the eight people killed in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday (August 5).
“During the ongoing membership campaign of the party, Pawan Kashyap joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav,” said SP Kheri district unit president Rampal Yadav.
“Pawan Kashyap was always with us, supported and campaigned for us during the recently concluded U.P. assembly polls,” he added. “His joining our party was just a formality which every SP leader and worker has to fullfil to renew their membership for next five years,” Yadav said. Pawan Kashyap had joined the Congress in January. However, his stay there did not last long.
Travel time mounts as flyover construction at Chandani chowk, SPPU junction slows traffic
Commuters heading towards Wakad and Rajiv Gandhi IT park at HInjewadi said that the flyover construction at Chandani chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University junction has increased their travel time by at least three times because of vehicular traffic. A study by Pune traffic branch covering SPPU junction found that 0.281 million vehicles passed through the busy intersection on a daily basis during April this year.
Pune residents irked as damaged, poor quality flags distributed at ward offices
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have started the distribution of national flags. However, residents are unhappy as many of the flags are of “poor quality.” PMC will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative announced by the Union government. The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices across the city.
PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste
Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers. While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. Head of PMC solid waste management department, Asha Raut, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”
U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday launched an air-conditioned bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government's bid to link all important religious places to bus service. The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening.
PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi
Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association on Thursday met PMC's additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation, the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.
