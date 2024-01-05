U.P. speaker facilitates dialogue among lawmakers; Akhilesh, ministers shower praise

Ahead of the budget session of the state assembly in February, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana organised a dialogue-with-lawmakers program in which the state’s finance minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna and leader of the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, participated. UP Assembly speaker along with lawmakers. (HT Photo)

“Such dialogues are an attempt to discuss ways to ensure the best use of assembly sessions. There could be different ways of becoming a lawmaker, but on becoming one, the assembly is the best medium to raise issues concerning the masses,” Mahana said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Lawmakers, including those from the opposition, praised Mahana’s conduct of the 18th Vidhan Sabha, which has seen barely 36 minutes of house adjournment so far.

Mahana suggested that lawmakers could learn a thing or two by studying how leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj and Hukum Singh conducted themselves in the state assembly or the parliament.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna said all lawmakers should come prepared to the house. “Come prepared to the house so that one can ask relevant questions,” Khanna said.

Samajwadi Party chief and leader of the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, showered rich praise on Mahana and said that each time there is something new in the assembly. “Such dialogue sessions ahead of the assembly sessions are most useful,” Yadav said.

“The Speaker introducing modern concepts which are very good. I would suggest that study tours be organized for lawmakers,” Yadav suggested.

As many as 40 lawmakers, including ministers like Nitin Agarwal, Rakesh Sachan, Rajni Tiwari, Suresh Rahi, Asim Arun, and Ajeet Pal, were present.