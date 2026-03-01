UP STF nabs two accused carrying ₹50,000 bounty in separate operations

Intensifying its crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested two accused carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each in separate operations in Sultanpur and Pratapgarh districts over the weekend. The arrests were made in Sultanpur and Pratapgarh districts on Saturday and Sunday. (For representation)

In the first case, the STF arrested Sabir Khan alias Sabil alias Parvez, a resident of Ramapur Rohaniya in the Harsenpur area under Badshahpur police station limits in Sultanpur district. He was wanted in Chandauli district under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to a press note issued by the STF headquarters in Lucknow, Sabir was apprehended around 9.30 pm on Saturday near an eatery on Ayodhya Road, close to Mujehna toll plaza, under Kurebhar police station limits in Sultanpur. Acting on a tip-off, an STF team reached the spot and arrested him.

Police records show that Sabir was allegedly involved in organised cattle smuggling across Haryana, Punjab, Assam and West Bengal. He was arrested by Alinagar police in Chandauli in February 2024 in connection with cattle smuggling but later secured bail. After his release, he allegedly resumed criminal activities and was evading arrest in a Gangsters Act case registered under Section 3(1). He also has cases registered under sections 3/5/5A/8 of the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Pratapgarh and Chandauli. He was handed over to local police for further legal action.

In a separate operation on Sunday, the STF arrested Mohammad Aamir, another ₹50,000 reward-carrying accused, from near a bus stop close to a primary school under Delhupur police station limits in Pratapgarh district.

The operation was supervised by deputy superintendent of police (STF field unit), Prayagraj, Shailesh Pratap Singh, and led by inspector Jai Prakash Rai. Acting on inputs, the team apprehended Aamir, who had been absconding in a cow slaughter case registered at Delhupur police station, Singh said.

According to the DSP, Aamir confessed during interrogation that on the night of January 16-17 last, he and his associates stole cows from Barsanda village, slaughtered them and disposed of parts of the carcasses before selling the meat. He has been booked under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3/5/8 of the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act.