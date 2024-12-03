Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP: Tankar, trailer collision leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Hamirpur

ByHaidar
Dec 03, 2024 01:46 PM IST

According to police, the tanker, which was transporting petroleum products, was heading towards Hamirpur from Mahoba.

Three people were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a tanker and a trailer collided near Mawaiya village on the Kanpur-Sagar national highway early Tuesday morning in Hamirpur. The collision, which occurred around 9.30am, severely damaged both vehicles.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to police, the tanker, which was transporting petroleum products, was heading towards Hamirpur from Mahoba, while the trailer was coming from the opposite direction towards Mahoba. All three died on the spot.

Mauhdha circle officer Rajesh Kamal said three bodies were extricated from the wreckage with the help of villagers and the injured were rushed to the local community health centre, where their condition is critical.

Two of the injured persons have been identified as Manoj and Virendra Kumar. The police are yet to identify the victims.

The crash also caused temporary disruption on the highway.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On