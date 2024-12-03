UP: Tankar, trailer collision leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Hamirpur

Three people were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a tanker and a trailer collided near Mawaiya village on the Kanpur-Sagar national highway early Tuesday morning in Hamirpur. The collision, which occurred around 9.30am, severely damaged both vehicles. Representational image.

According to police, the tanker, which was transporting petroleum products, was heading towards Hamirpur from Mahoba, while the trailer was coming from the opposite direction towards Mahoba. All three died on the spot.

Mauhdha circle officer Rajesh Kamal said three bodies were extricated from the wreckage with the help of villagers and the injured were rushed to the local community health centre, where their condition is critical.

Two of the injured persons have been identified as Manoj and Virendra Kumar. The police are yet to identify the victims.

The crash also caused temporary disruption on the highway.