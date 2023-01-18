Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. targets tap water connections in 75 lakh rural houses by Jan 26

Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Providing tap water connections (Har Ghar Jal) under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ has reached an estimated 71 lakh households that lacked access to it so far, and the state is now eyeing to reach the 75-lakh figure soon, government officials said.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

“The department is giving tap connections to more than 40,000 rural families every day. Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department are working to achieve the target of reaching 75 lakh households by January 26.” Officials said so far only few states like Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat have achieved this target. Tamil Nadu (73,52,394) is also ahead of U.P. at the moment, officials said adding that by January 26, these statistics could be altered. “Once that happens, the teams that are going to make it happen will be felicitated,” said Anurag Srivastava, principal secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply department.

He said instructions have been issued to felicitate officers who have been involved in this task of ensuring tap water among the unreached.

“It will be a proud moment when we touch the 75-lakh household mark because the government is working to bring a smile on each face. Do what should have been done much earlier, but was never been done before the Modi-Yogi governments,” said Swatantra Dev, Jal Shakti minister.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
