UP team to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

LUCKNOW A delegation of the UP government will travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting there from January 15 to 19. It will brief delegates about efforts being made to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy and develop metropolitan towns as hubs of different sectors that include efforts to develop Lucknow as India's first AI city, stated a press release. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has time and again given indications that UP would become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years and the state government has been focusing on information technology, religious tourism and agriculture sectors.

The team comprises minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister for finance Suresh Kumar Khanna, infrastructure and industrial commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and secretary to chief minister Amit Singh.

The decision to send a delegation to Davos would provide the state government an opportunity to showcase achievements at a prestigious forum. The team will underline changes that have taken place in terms of economic and industrial development in the state in the past six and a half years, stated the release. The team will focus on the pace of development, the UP government’s investor-friendly policies and efforts made to bring about an improvement in the lives of common people.