U.P. to become India’s driving force in 10 yrs.: PM Modi

Lucknow: Promising reforms to industrialists in all the sectors if needed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted them to join India’s journey on the path of self-reliance as well as UP’s march towards development and said this would turn out to be a win-win situation for them.

“I assure you; we will continue to carry out reforms wherever needed for development of Uttar Pradesh and making India self-reliant,” said Modi while digitally launching 1406 projects for investment of over ₹80,000 crore, at the third ground-breaking ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

“Uttar Pradesh’s bright future will make your future brighter. This is a win-win situation. We are for development with our policies, decisions, intentions and nature (swabhav). We will be with you in every effort and support you in your endeavours. Join the journey of the state’s development with all enthusiasm…. Uttar Pradesh will give a momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century and the state will become India’s driving force in 10 years,” he said.

Modi connected with the industry leaders as MP of Kashi (Varanasi) and Uttar Pradesh and used the occasion to request them to take out time to visit Varanasi. “UP has shown how the world’s most ancient town can be given a new shape,” he said amid slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ from the audience that included representatives of industry, BJP leaders and ministers of the central and state governments.

“UP’s youth is capable of giving wings to your dreams and resolutions. Today investment of ₹80,000 crore has been brought to the ground. This will create thousands of new job avenues. This also shows growing confidence in India and UP’s growth story. I will congratulate the state’s youth because they (boys and girls) are going to benefit from this,” he said.

Modi referred to the celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and said the situation unfolding in the world had brought new opportunities for India. “The world is looking for a reliable friend and India has the capacity to prove one. India did not stop even in the period of Covid-19. Instead, it stepped up reforms and we are seeing the results now. We are the fastest growing economy among G-20 nations,” he said.

Modi also spoke about India’s second place on the global retail index and its emergence as the world’s third largest consuming nation and said, “India got a record FDI of 84 billion dollars from around 100 countries. The country has made a new record by its merchandise exports of 417 billion dollars in the last financial year.”

Referring to completion of eight years of the NDA government, he said, “We have moved ahead following the ‘mantra’ of ‘reform, perform and transform’. We have laid emphasis on policy stability and ease of doing business. We have done away with thousands of old laws. With our reforms we have given strength to India.”

Modi said Uttar Pradesh too was moving ahead in the same direction as the union government, ever since a double engine government (BJP government at the centre and also in the state) had been formed. “Law and order has improved in the state and this has restored confidence of traders in the government.

A conducive atmosphere has been created for business. There has been an improvement in administration and governance in the recent past. The people have confidence in the Yogi government,” he said.

Modi lauded the state government and its bureaucracy, saying “As an MP I can tell you when I began working here, I developed confidence in the strength of UP’s bureaucracy. I congratulate all the bureaucrats and others for their style of functioning.” He said it was after 37 years that the people of the state had reinstalled a government. “This means any improvement in the life of a resident of Uttar Pradesh would bring about an improvement in the life of every sixth person in India,” he said.

Modi referred to announcements made in the union budget, including the one about chemical free natural farming corridors on both sides (up to 5 km) of the Ganga and also the state’s food processing policy, to drive home his point that the “corporate sector has a golden opportunity for investment in agriculture at this point of time.”

He said, “The defence corridor is bringing excellent opportunities for you. We have decided not to import 300 defence items and you will get benefits from this.”

