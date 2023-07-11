U.P. to celebrate Van Mahotsav on July 22

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh will celebrate Van Mohotsav on July 22, starting with an annual plantation drive aiming at planting 35 crore saplings this year and a total of 175 crore saplings in five years. On July 22, 30 crore saplings will be planted in the state. Another 5 crore will be planted on August 15. This year, plantation will be done with the spirit of ‘Mata Bhoomi Putro Aham Prithivya’ (the earth is my mother I am her child). (Pic for representation)

When the 30 crore saplings mature, they will produce 6774 crore litres of oxygen. Also 17.66 lakh metric tonne carbon di oxide sequestration will take place with these trees, according to a press statement from forest department.

“To increase the total green area of the state from 9% at present to 15% by 2026–27, 175 crore saplings will have to be planted and protected in the next five years, with geo-tagging of plantation sites,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath after a review meeting with officials on Tuesday.

“Uttar Pradesh planted more than 131 crore saplings in the past 6 years. This year 35 crore saplings will be planted and geotagging of plantation sites should be done. Efforts should be made to plant at least 1,000 saplings in every village. Also, make preparations to plant 5 crore saplings simultaneously on August 15,” said CM.

On July 22, the state will celebrate ‘Van Mahotsav’ with the message ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao’ (plant and save trees). Green cover in the state will be 15% by 2027, and this would be with public participation, said the chief minister.

The state has 54 crore saplings ready in its nurseries across the state with a minimum height of 5 feet. For farmers the ‘khet par medh, medh par ped’, programme will be promoted where farmers can earn up to ₹50,000 in three years’ time by planting commercially viable saplings on the boundary of their fields.

“Every government officer, employee must plant a sapling during Van Mahotsav,” said the chief minister.

In the past six years, more than 131 crore saplings have been planted with public cooperation. Over 5.72 crore saplings were planted in 2017–18, another 11.77 crore in 2018-19, followed by 22.60 crore in 2019-20 and 25.87 crore in 2020–21.

In 2021-22, 30.53 crore saplings were planted and the figure was 35.49 crore in 2022-23. It was encouraging that along with planting saplings, full care was also being taken for their protection, said the press statement issued by the state government after the meeting.

The CM directed that programmes like Prabhat Pheri, slogans, essay-writing, speech competitions and wall writing should be continued in schools. Department-wise target of plantation has been fixed by the forest department. Division-wise targets have also been fixed.

Forest land, gram panchayat, and community land, expressway, highway/04 lane road, canal, land of development authorities, railway land, medical institute, educational institute land as well as private premises can be used by citizens for plantation.

Plantation should be done around the playground in rural areas. At least 1,000 saplings should be planted at the gram panchayat level. Officials have been directed to get saplings planted in cowsheds with tree guards installed for their protection. Private sector, NGOs and religious/social organizations should be roped in for the campaign, they were directed.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), ‘Mukhyamantri Krishak Vriksha Dhan’ scheme, encourages plantation on private farm bunds (medh). Under this scheme, if the beneficiary of MGNREGA plants a minimum of 200 saplings on his land and protects them, then there is an arrangement to provide an incentive amount of ₹50,000 in three years by the state government.

With massive plantation, different types of bog and small forests including Bal Van, Nagar Van, Amrit Van, Yuva Van, Vanar Van, Shakti Van will also come up.