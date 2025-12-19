UP to get first ‘Gen Z’ post office in Lucknow today

India Post is attempting a quiet but significant reinvention, in an age where messages travel faster through WhatsApp than envelopes and official work is increasingly handled online. A replica of Gen Z post office model to be opened in Lucknow (SOURCED)

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first ‘Gen Z’ post office on Friday, with the launch of a modern, student-centric postal facility at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow campus.

The new-age post office, being opened by the General Post Office (GPO), is designed to make postal services more relevant and accessible for younger users. Equipped with auto-booking kiosks and QR code-based instant payment systems, the facility aims to ensure faster, simpler and cashless transactions.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Manmohan Prasad Gupta, director of IIM Lucknow, as the chief guest, along with Pranav Kumar, chief postmaster general (CPMG), Uttar Pradesh circle, and Sunil Kumar Rai, postmaster general (headquarters), Lucknow.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, CPMG Pranav Kumar said the idea was to create a post office that resonates with today’s youth. “This is a youth-centric post office. The walls feature artwork, and the entire makeover has been done by students. The aim is to bring young people back to postal spaces by making them more engaging and contemporary,” he said, adding that similar facilities are planned at other university campuses, including Allahabad University.

Unlike traditional government post offices, the Gen Z post office has been conceptualised as a vibe-centric, campus-friendly space. Along with core postal services, it offers air-conditioned interiors, free high-speed Wi-Fi, cafeteria-style seating, coffee vending machines and dedicated selfie points, giving it the feel of a student lounge rather than a conventional service counter.

India Post officials said the initiative reflects a broader effort to modernise postal infrastructure and reconnect with younger generations who rarely interact with physical post offices. By blending technology, design and convenience, the department hopes to reposition postal services as relevant even in an era dominated by digital communication.