UP to have 57 more cybercrime police stations

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the establishment of cybercrime police stations in 57 more districts across the state, including Ghaziabad, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Baghpat, Barabanki, Mainpuri and Rampur. At present, UP is at top position in terms of conviction in cybercrime. (Pic for representation)

State parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

At present, cybercrime police stations are operational in 18 divisional headquarters of the state. An IG level officer used to look after these, but after the establishment of cybercrime stations in all the districts, the superintendents of police would take up the responsibility.

Khanna said in view of the increasing cyber crime in the state, the need for cyberpolice stations was felt in all 75 districts. Cyber police stations are already present in 18 divisional headquarters, but now a big decision has been taken to establish these in the remaining 57 districts also.

He said the establishment of these cybercrime police stations will cost over ₹127.24 crore.

At present, UP is at top position in terms of conviction in cybercrime. “Our conviction rate is much better than the national cybercrime conviction rate. The national conviction rate in cybercrime cases is 46.5% whereas our conviction rate is 87.8%,” he said.

He added that so far there have been 838 convictions in the state, whereas Madhya Pradesh, which is at second place, has had only 59 convictions. “A total of 7,122 criminals have been arrested in cybercrime cases, while 2,582 arrests have been made in Maharashtra. A total of 10,117 cases were registered in UP in 2022,” added the minister.

The cybercrime police stations will be established in these districts: Unnao, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Auraiya, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Rampur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Mau, Ballia, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

ADVANCED PAEDIATRIC CENTRE AT SGPGI

In another decision, the UP government approved establishment of an Advanced Paediatric Centre at SGPGI in Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made an announcement to this effect, on which the cabinet gave its approval, said finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Under the project, a 575-bed Advanced Paediatric Centre will be established at the PGI in two phases. Its cost has been estimated at ₹199.10 crore, in which 308 beds will be built in the first phase. The institute’s 12 departments have been included in the project. The chief minister has directed to complete the construction work in 18 months.

At present 40% of the population in the state comprises children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years. In such a situation, the need for setting up an Advanced Paediatric Centre for their better treatment was felt for a long time, said SGPGI director Dr RK Dhiman. Earlier a proposal was sent to the state government for the establishment of the centre, which was approved in the cabinet now.

More than 20 departments and six units will function at the Advanced Paediatric Centre that will be established in two phases. In the first phase, 310 beds will be established, in which 12 departments and 4 units will function. There will be 163 normal beds, 54 ICU beds, 28 HDU beds, 20 isolation beds and 45 private beds. In the second phase, 265 beds will be increased, in which additional nine departments and two units will be added. It will have 158 normal beds, 13 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds, 21 isolation beds and 63 private beds, he said.

In the first phase, maximum 60 beds will be for general paediatrics. Similarly, additional nine departments and two units will work in the second phase, he added.

ADVOCATE WELFARE FUND

The cabinet gave its approval to the state government’s decision to hike the Advocate Welfare Fund.

Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said to give relief to advocates; the cabinet approved the proposal to increase the fund by ₹100 crore. He said on the death of an advocate, his/her family is helped from this fund. Earlier this amount was ₹1.5 lakh, which was increased to ₹5 lakh. At present this fund is worth ₹200 crore and the target is to take it to ₹500 crore, he said.