UP to have ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 11

Uttar Pradesh will run a statewide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme from August 11 to August 17. The programme is aimed at invoking a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promoting a sense of respect for the symbols of Independence, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said on Wednesday.

He said this while issuing directions to commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) through a videoconference and asked them to make necessary preparations to make the programme successful.

“National flag will necessarily be hoisted on all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, professional and commercial establishments, non-government organisations, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas, police stations/chowkis etc during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” Mishra told the officials.

He asked them to constitute ‘flag-making groups’ involving self-help groups, local tailors, vocational institutes etc.

“A wide publicity should be made of the programme in advance through banners, pamphlets, hoardings and public announcement in local language besides putting up ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ stickers on all the UPSRTC buses, private buses, trucks and other public transport vehicles,” the CS said.

Mishra further said that DMs should constitute committees under them to monitor the progress of targets fixed for the ambitious programme. He said targets should be allocated to district’s all the officers, employees, teachers, health workers, anganwari workers etc.

“Also ensure compliance of norms related to making and hoisting national flags by educating citizens,” he said.

Moving to other issues, the CS told DMs to arrange live-telecast of the ground-breaking ceremony-3 in districts. He said the groundbreaking ceremony of all the projects the cost of which was less than ₹3 crore was to be held at the district-level only in the presence of local representative of the people.

Mishra asked officials to make efforts to ensure maximum public participation in the ‘Amrat Yog Month’ being observed between May 21 and June 21. He said village panchayats, government institutes, offices and associations should be associated with the programme.

During the video conference, some commissioners and DMs gave presentations on innovative works being done by them in their districts. DM Sambhal, for example, gave presentation on how the straw collection and management be done with minimum spending. Lauding the novel efforts, the CS asked other districts to emulate.