UP to reserve training slots, job-fair preference for zero-poverty families

Uttar Pradesh is preparing to expand livelihood opportunities for its most vulnerable residents by introducing a reservation-based system across all training programmes and extending job-fair preference under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM). For the first time, families identified under the state’s zero-poverty drive will receive top priority at every stage, from enrolment in skill courses to placement opportunities. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said the government has expanded training capacity in all UPSDM programmes and introduced dedicated reservation quotas for women and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Abhishek Shukla, Skill Development district manager of Prayagraj, said 1,475 unemployed youths will receive training this year in the district. Of these, 575 candidates have completed their training by December, he said.

He added that the new directives have brought structural changes to the programme, mandating 5% reservation for persons with disabilities and 33% reservation for women to ensure wider participation from marginalised groups.

The state is also speeding up the Zero-Poverty Campaign by integrating it with the Skill Development Mission. According to Shukla, 28,000 zero-poverty families have been identified in Prayagraj, and their members are being linked to employment through training sessions and job fairs.

Officials said the measures mark a key push toward inclusive development and support the state’s long-term goal of poverty-free growth.

Launched on October 2, 2024, the Zero-Poverty Campaign was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Gandhi Jayanti. The initiative aims to identify extremely poor households and streamline direct benefit transfer support from various departments. Each gram panchayat has listed the poorest 10 to 25 families for priority assistance.