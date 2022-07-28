U.P. to start skill development training at the school level: Minister
The state government has come up with a policy of starting skill development training at the school level itself, minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education and skill development, Kapil Dev Agarwal has said.
He said that an agreement has been signed with the department of secondary education in this regard. He said that more people should be trained in emerging areas like drone technology, hospitality and renewable energy.
The minister said this at a review meeting held in the main auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office to oversee the progress of departmental work with training providers.
Expressing the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh government regarding skill development, he appealed to training providers to think beyond their professional interests and contribute more and more in the progress of the skill development mission.
Principal secretary of the department, Subhash Chand Sharma, told all training providers that the pace of work had been hit due to Coronavirus. Now, they should focus on setting up new centres and making new batches with renewed vigour and start more work.
Mission director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Andra Vamsi, while addressing all the training providers present, said that with the aim of ensuring more quality at the district level in the works of the mission, the chief development officers should follow online and offline processes. It was also clarified that to ensure quality, no target allocation has been made from the mission headquarters to the institutions whose performance is less than 40% in the last financial year.
In the programme, various training providers gave suggestions and spoke about problems faced during training for which possible solutions were also suggested by the officers of the Mission.
It was also clarified to training providers that those who are not conducting the training programme seriously will be removed and their bank guarantee will also be forfeited.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
