U.P. to start skill development training at the school level: Minister

The state government has come up with a policy of starting skill development training at the school level itself, minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education and skill development, Kapil Dev Agarwal has said.

He said that an agreement has been signed with the department of secondary education in this regard. He said that more people should be trained in emerging areas like drone technology, hospitality and renewable energy.

The minister said this at a review meeting held in the main auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office to oversee the progress of departmental work with training providers.

Expressing the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh government regarding skill development, he appealed to training providers to think beyond their professional interests and contribute more and more in the progress of the skill development mission.

Principal secretary of the department, Subhash Chand Sharma, told all training providers that the pace of work had been hit due to Coronavirus. Now, they should focus on setting up new centres and making new batches with renewed vigour and start more work.

Mission director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Andra Vamsi, while addressing all the training providers present, said that with the aim of ensuring more quality at the district level in the works of the mission, the chief development officers should follow online and offline processes. It was also clarified that to ensure quality, no target allocation has been made from the mission headquarters to the institutions whose performance is less than 40% in the last financial year.

In the programme, various training providers gave suggestions and spoke about problems faced during training for which possible solutions were also suggested by the officers of the Mission.

It was also clarified to training providers that those who are not conducting the training programme seriously will be removed and their bank guarantee will also be forfeited.