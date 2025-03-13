UP to turn all municipal corporations into solar cities: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that all municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh will be converted into solar cities as part of the state’s push for clean energy and sustainable urban development. The CM highlighted initiatives his government has undertaken since 2017 to reduce carbon emissions. (Sourced)

Addressing the concluding session of a three-day workshop and national conference on the national clean air program (NCAP) in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW of clean energy. He shared that Ayodhya has already become the state’s first solar city, producing 6,000 MW of renewable energy, while Bundelkhand is developing a green energy corridor with a capacity of 5,000 MW.

CM Yogi stressed that achieving India’s target of net zero emissions by 2070 requires joint efforts at every level, from the national to the local stage. He urged public participation in environmental conservation, stating “No movement can succeed without public involvement.”

The CM highlighted initiatives his government has undertaken since 2017 to reduce carbon emissions. These include replacing 1.7 million halogen streetlights with LED lights, improving energy efficiency and cutting emissions. The state has also banned single-use plastics under the Vishwakarma Samman Scheme to encourage eco-friendly alternatives.

He praised the Ujjwala Gas Scheme, which has provided LPG connections to 100 million people. This shift has helped reduce reliance on firewood, coal, and dung cakes, improving air quality.

Addressing the problem of stubble burning in the Delhi-NCR region, CM Yogi said the U.P. government is encouraging farmers to sell crop stubble for use in compressed biogas and ethanol production. Despite rapid industrial growth and infrastructure expansion, the state’s forest cover has increased through extensive plantation drives.

Gorakhpur’s plan to end open waste burning by 2027

CM Yogi also outlined plans to make Gorakhpur free from open waste burning by 2027. A compressed biogas plant has been established in the city to manage agricultural waste efficiently. The government is also promoting green hydrogen production and rainwater harvesting to replenish groundwater levels.

He urged households to install rainwater collection systems to sustain rivers and maintain ecological balance.

Calling Gorakhpur an ideal city with rich natural resources, CM Yogi said the city’s air quality index (AQI) has improved from 280 to nearly 100 over the past five years. He added that Gorakhpur’s environmental initiatives are being acknowledged at the national level.

Dr Prashant Bhargava, director of the national clean air program under the ministry of environment, forest & climate change, commended Gorakhpur’s progress, recognising it as one of 55 cities across India working toward cleaner air.