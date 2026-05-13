UP tourism dept: Officer suspended after alleged bribery video sparks storm

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has been suspended after a purported video showing him allegedly accepting bribe money went viral on social media, triggering a major controversy and prompting swift government action.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Kalyan Singh, deputy director, tourism, came under scrutiny after the video surfaced online on Tuesday. While the authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified, the incident created panic within the department and led to immediate intervention by senior officials.

In the video, the officer is allegedly seen accepting cash from a person in exchange for “putting up a report” and placing the money inside a drawer. He is also purportedly heard assuring that the report will be processed by the next morning and asking for additional payment later.

As the clip spread rapidly, media personnel gathered at the tourism directorate seeking clarification. The accused officer denied being the person seen in the video and termed the footage part of a conspiracy against him.

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{{^usCountry}} Kalyan Singh alleged that the audio in the video had been generated using artificial intelligence and claimed the controversy was politically motivated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyan Singh alleged that the audio in the video had been generated using artificial intelligence and claimed the controversy was politically motivated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the controversy, the tourism department recommended his immediate suspension and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the controversy, the tourism department recommended his immediate suspension and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amrit Abhijat, additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, said the government had taken serious note of the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrit Abhijat, additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, said the government had taken serious note of the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The concerned officer has been recommended for immediate suspension. A preliminary investigation has been initiated and strict action will be taken under service rules if the allegations are found to be true. This may also include termination of service,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The concerned officer has been recommended for immediate suspension. A preliminary investigation has been initiated and strict action will be taken under service rules if the allegations are found to be true. This may also include termination of service,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister, said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and directed officials to take prompt and strict action in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiveer Singh, tourism and culture minister, said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and directed officials to take prompt and strict action in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“No leniency will be shown in such matters at any level. The state government is committed to zero tolerance against corruption and criminal activities,” the minister said.

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