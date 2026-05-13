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UP tourism dept: Officer suspended after alleged bribery video sparks storm

While the authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified, the incident created panic within the department

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has been suspended after a purported video showing him allegedly accepting bribe money went viral on social media, triggering a major controversy and prompting swift government action.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Kalyan Singh, deputy director, tourism, came under scrutiny after the video surfaced online on Tuesday. While the authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified, the incident created panic within the department and led to immediate intervention by senior officials.

In the video, the officer is allegedly seen accepting cash from a person in exchange for “putting up a report” and placing the money inside a drawer. He is also purportedly heard assuring that the report will be processed by the next morning and asking for additional payment later.

As the clip spread rapidly, media personnel gathered at the tourism directorate seeking clarification. The accused officer denied being the person seen in the video and termed the footage part of a conspiracy against him.

“No leniency will be shown in such matters at any level. The state government is committed to zero tolerance against corruption and criminal activities,” the minister said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP tourism dept: Officer suspended after alleged bribery video sparks storm
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP tourism dept: Officer suspended after alleged bribery video sparks storm
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