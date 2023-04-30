Thousands of BJP men listen to ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 30286 booths in Kashi

VARANASI: UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said on Sunday that the whole country took inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat and eagerly waited for the next edition because he shared motivational topics with countrymen through his monthly radio address.

Former Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi listens to the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat, at Kundarki, in Moradabad on Sunday. (ANI)

Singh was interacting with media persons after listening to the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat here.

The 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was heard by thousands of BJP workers at 30286 booths in 16 organizational districts of Kashi region, including Varanasi on Sunday, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Minister of state for independent charge Ravindra Jaiswal and minister of state for independent charge Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ listened to Mann Ki Baat at booth number 128, Madhyameshwar Ward, UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLC Ashok Dhawan and thousands of BJP workers listened to the Mann Ki Baat at different locations in Kashi, added Rathi.

In the 100th edition of “Mann Ki Baat”, PM Modi said, … all of you have congratulated me for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. But all listeners and our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki baat is actually mann ki baat of millions of Indians and it is a manifestation of their feelings.”