U.P. transport dept to publish details of suspended school, passenger vehicles

Lucknow: In a move aimed at ensuring public safety, the Uttar Pradesh transport department has decided to publish the details of all suspended school and passenger vehicles in local newspapers.

The move comes after minister of state for transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh issued directives to this effect.

Transport commissioner Chandrabhooshan Singh has issued instructions to all assistant regional transport officers (administration) across the state to carry out this directive. The action follows concerns that despite notices being sent, many vehicle owners failed to appear in transport offices to resolve their suspensions.

“The operation of any suspended vehicle is strictly prohibited and those found violating this will face legal action,” the transport commissioner said.

He also emphasised that if any suspended vehicle was caught operating during enforcement drives, the responsible officers were to file an FIR against the vehicle owner.

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to ensure that vehicles operating within the state adhere to safety regulations, especially those transporting school children. “The safety of children is of paramount importance and it will not be compromised under any circumstances,” Singh reiterated.