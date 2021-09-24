Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP transporters threaten fare hike, send proposal to state transport authority
Transporters blamed their proposed hike in rates to rising operating costs all around. (HT File Photo)
lucknow news

UP transporters threaten fare hike, send proposal to state transport authority

Transporters said they were forced to increase rates after expectations that the government would reduce fuel prices, failed
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:54 PM IST

In a move likely to boost inflation, transporters in the state have decided to increase charges/fares by 30%. The move came after a meeting of the UP Goods and Transport Association, on Thursday evening, after which they sent the proposal to the state transport authority for approval.

Pankaj Shukla, regional in-charge, UP Goods and Transport Association, said, “The Association has taken a unanimous decision to increase charges. The last time – in 2013 – a 7% increase was affected when diesel was around 45 per litre. Today it is around 90 per litre. We were not increasing rates expecting slashing of diesel rates by the government but it has not happened. Instead the rates are going up.”

Not only that, truckers also have to pay toll tax, insurance instalments have increased manifold, motor parts and maintenance have become expensive, Shukla added.

However, RP Dwivedi, RTO, administration, said, “Any proposal to increase transport freight charges will be forwarded to the state transport authority because only the state transport authority can decide the rates of transporters.”

Sanjay Gupta, president, Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, said, “If transporters increase fares then there will be a proportional increase in rates of all essential commodities. If the proposal to hike fares by 30% is approved then inflation will surely increase.”

