UP: Two journalists allegedly shot at by bike-borne assailants

Two journalists of different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east UP’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday night. The police said the duo are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

In a tweet shared by Sonbhadra police, the police officials informed that the two journalists Shyam Sunder Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, 40, were targeted when the duo was sitting in front of a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station limits along with some friends at around 8:30 pm. Shyam Sunder suffered injury on his right hand while Vijay Shanker suffered an injury near the right eyebrow. Bullets brushed off causing minor injuries to the duo and doctors stated that their condition is stated to be stable and out of danger, police said.

Inspector in-charge of Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said the eyewitnesses informed that the assailants were covering their faces with a cloth and fled towards Bihar border at some distance from the market.

He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police are further probing about circumstances and motive behind the incidents. He said efforts are on to trace the assailants.