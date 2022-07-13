Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters
A Mansa court on Wednesday extended the police remand of four suspects, including two alleged shooters, by four days after the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) sought more time to interrogate them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29. While three alleged shooters were arrested by the Delhi Police special cell, the remaining three are still absconding.
Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji, who has been identified as one of the module heads, and Kashish, alias Kuldeep, were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 along with co-accused Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Keshav Kumar, who is accused of providing logistics support.
All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on Wednesday. It has now been extended till July 17, after they were again presented before the chief judicial magistrate. The SIT submitted in court that their further custodial interrogation is required to recover the weapons used in the crime and arrest the remaining shooters.
According to sources, the four were continuously interrogated at the crime investigation agency (CIA)’s police station at Mansa for the past eight days, and are likely to be taken to Kharar to bring them face-to-face with Bishnoi. The SIT is also yet to take them to Jawahar Ke village for the crime scene reconstruction, said the sources cited above.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued the cross interrogation of Bishnoi with his key aide and co-accused Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, at the CIA police station in Kharar for the second day, said a senior official privy to the probe. Both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria were brought from Delhi’s Tihar jail on transit remand.
The SIT has so far arrested 18 people for Moose Wala’s killing, of whom 12 are in judicial custody. As many as five of them were brought on production warrants from other jails and are accused of hatching the conspiracy or providing logistics support for the murder from behind bars.
-
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC seeks fortnightly reports of trial over delays
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the special National Investigation Agency court to conduct a trial into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on a day-to-day basis and submit a fortnightly report on the progress. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit are among those who are being tried in the case.
-
Punjab CM orders probe into post-matric scholarship scheme
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime. The alleged multicrore post-matric scholarship scam had surfaced in 2020, following a report by the then additional chief secretary, discovering misappropriation of ₹55.71 crore. The then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe. At present, the then social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is in judicial remand.
-
Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district
A seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the health department said on Wednesday. Before this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021. The health department said girl is a resident of Ashramshala in Jhai of Palghar district. It said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
-
3-day Twitter exchange between Bengaluru traffic police, Twitter users
A tweet posted on Monday night - that flagged bikers flouting traffic rules right outside a Bengaluru police station - has ignited a three-day exchange residents and officials of the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police Station. A Twitter user with the handle 'Understanding Blr Traffic' tagged multiple Bengaluru police handles, including the city's top cop - Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy - and shared a video showing bikers riding in the wrong direction outside the Yeshvantpur Police Station.
-
‘Guru ji taught lessons of patience, practice and perseverance’
On Guru Purnima today, some known figures of the region talk about their gurus and express their gratitude: 'The one guru that has really shaped my life for the better is rejection' Actor Aparshakti Khurana says, “My school teachers, cricket coach, parents, seniors from my theatre, have all been great mentors to me. I offering my 'charan vandana' to all of them today and always.”
