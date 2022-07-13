Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters

A Mansa court on Wednesday extended the police remand of four suspects, including two alleged shooters, by four days after the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) sought more time to interrogate them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The singer was shot dead by at least six men at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, just 4km from his house in Moosa village, on May 29. While three alleged shooters were arrested by the Delhi Police special cell, the remaining three are still absconding.

Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji, who has been identified as one of the module heads, and Kashish, alias Kuldeep, were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 along with co-accused Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Keshav Kumar, who is accused of providing logistics support.

All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on Wednesday. It has now been extended till July 17, after they were again presented before the chief judicial magistrate. The SIT submitted in court that their further custodial interrogation is required to recover the weapons used in the crime and arrest the remaining shooters.

According to sources, the four were continuously interrogated at the crime investigation agency (CIA)’s police station at Mansa for the past eight days, and are likely to be taken to Kharar to bring them face-to-face with Bishnoi. The SIT is also yet to take them to Jawahar Ke village for the crime scene reconstruction, said the sources cited above.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued the cross interrogation of Bishnoi with his key aide and co-accused Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, at the CIA police station in Kharar for the second day, said a senior official privy to the probe. Both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria were brought from Delhi’s Tihar jail on transit remand.

The SIT has so far arrested 18 people for Moose Wala’s killing, of whom 12 are in judicial custody. As many as five of them were brought on production warrants from other jails and are accused of hatching the conspiracy or providing logistics support for the murder from behind bars.

