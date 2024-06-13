U.P. universities aim for Guinness Record with mass yoga pledge

As many as 34 higher educational institutes and universities, including their affiliated degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh, will collaborate to set a Guinness World Record by taking an online pledge to adopt yoga as a lifestyle, practicing it regularly both individually and with their families. The Yoga Pledge portal will be open from June 12 to 18. For Representation Only (File)

Sudhir M Bobde, additional chief secretary to the governor, stated in his letter to vice chancellors of the state universities that 65.61 lakh students, teachers, staff, alumni, and their families are associated with these institutions.

“Even if 70% of this number (45.93 lakh) participate in this online pledge ahead of International Yoga Day, it will be a significant achievement. We expect at least 20 lakh people to take part in this exercise,” he said.

“The previous Guinness World Record for this is 11.2 lakh. If 20 lakh people take the pledge, then UP will set a new record,” Bobde added. Students, alumni, staff, and family members of 34 state universities and their affiliated colleges are urged to participate in this event.

An online meeting of the core committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary was held at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, on June 6. Another meeting was held on June 10 to discuss important points for establishing the world record in a time-bound manner.

Officials working in universities, teachers, non-teaching staff, their family members, and all students studying in and working for all affiliated colleges/institutions can log in to the online portal from June 12 to June 18 (until midnight) via the online link sent through SMS or WhatsApp, or by visiting the Online Pledge portal.

All universities must meet their targets by taking an “online oath.” Vice Chancellors of all universities will review the daily “online oath taking” progress in relation to their university’s target through the link sent to the identified stakeholders via SMS or WhatsApp, said Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.