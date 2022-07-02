U.P.: VC meets members of LU Meritorious Students’ Council
Vice chancellor (VC) of the Lucknow University (LU) Prof Alok Kumar Rai interacted with the members of the just formed Meritorious Students’ Council (MSC) of the university on Saturday.
The students, each a topper from their respective departments, were picked for their meritorious performance in their academic programme to be a part of the 19-member council, including 11 female and 8 male students. During his interaction, the VC asked the MSC members to make the university a lively and safer place for its students.
The MSC, which was formed on Saturday itself, will lay out a 100-day agenda under which it will plan to organise cultural and academic events for the holistic development of the students and the university in general.
“Extended library hours, a conceptual “LU Got Talent” or a week-long cultural fest were some ideas that will soon be worked out by the Students’ Council,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.
The meeting was convened by dean students’ welfare, Prof Poonam Tandon who discussed the importance of women empowerment and empowerment of the students in university affairs. On the occasion, dean, academics, Prof Rakesh Chandra; assistant DSW, Mohammad Anees and director, Happy Thinking Laboratory, LU, Prof Madhurima Pradhan were also present.
Prof Pradhan discussed the tenets of effective leadership. In the meeting, the students were briefed about their roles and responsibilities in the council. Jay Singh, a student representative of the DSW council, said, “We’re are excited and elated with the formation of this new students’ council. Being a student representative of DSW, I personally think that with mutual understanding and creative ideas, we will be able to bring about positive changes in the university.”
