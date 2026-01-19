UP weather prediction set for major overhaul

Weather prediction in Uttar Pradesh is set to get a leg up as five advanced weather radars are being set up in the state, a senior Met official here said. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The five Dual Polarimetric Doppler Radar systems are coming up in Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Aligarh and Varanasi, and will be functional in six months, said Manish Ranalkar, director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Lucknow.

In addition, 2,450 automatic weather stations and 2000 automatic rain gauge stations are being installed at block levels. They will create a block-level network.

“The UP government is installing four Dual Polarimetric Doppler Radar systems in Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jhansi and Aligarh. Besides, the IMD is installing one in Varanasi, which will ensure overlapping of the radar system and also enhance the predictions. These systems will become functional in the next six months,” said Ranalkar.

“The weather radars are advanced enough to track reflectivity and 3D structure of clouds, which will enhance the nowcasting ability of the centres.”

Besides, a wind profiler radar meter has been proposed in Varanasi and Lucknow. “Site selection and tendering for wind profiler radar metres has been completed. This will become functional in the next one year and improve the day-to-day weather monitoring,” said Ranalkar.

He also said that as part of the ‘Mission Mausam Scheme’ of the department, an observational system will be installed in Bareilly, Deoria and Prayagraj, which will become functional within the next one and half years. “These systems will help in observation of surface, remote sensing and upper layer observations, which will help in forecast accuracy improvement and disaster management,” Ranalkar added.

Mohammad Danish, another senior scientist at IMD-Lucknow said that the transition from convention to digital systems will increase the temporal frequency and in providing real time data. “It will ensure timely access to advanced weather reports and also enhance timely prediction and quality of data,” said Danish.