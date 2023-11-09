Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) has arrested a Myanmar national who was wanted in connection with an international human trafficking racket, from Jammu’s Narwal, said senior police officials. UPATS nabs Myanmar national wanted in trafficking case

Identified as Mohd Hussain, he was allegedly involved in the smuggling of women and children from Bangladesh and Myanmar to India using forged identities.

In a note to media, ATS said Hussain, a resident of Bushidang in Myanmar, was arrested from Kargil Colony in Narwal, Jammu. They said his name surfaced after the arrest of three persons--Bangladesh resident Mohammad Noor alias Noorul Islam and two Burmese men Rehmatullah and Shabiullah--on July 26, 2021. The police unit had then rescued two girls and a boy from them.

They said ATS had, so far, arrested eight members of the syndicate of which Hussain was allegedly a part of, and was investigating its network. They said the syndicate used fake address proofs to bring the victims to India and sold them to gangs involved in flesh trade, slavery, beggary and others.

