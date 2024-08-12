Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai has targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government at the Centre over the prevailing tension in Bangladesh and its Hindu population. Rai said while Yogi was making irresponsible statements, the Modi government was driving away Hindu refugees from the border. UPCC chief attacks Yogi, Modi over Bangladesh

Rai, in a written statement issued by the party, said: “Making religion the basis of his politics, Yogi ji engages in spreading animosity. His statements on the Bangladesh issue are extremely deplorable.”

“The BJP government is an extreme liar. On one hand Yogi ji is shouting from the rooftop over the Hindus’ protection, on the other the BJP government at the Centre is not letting the Bangladeshi Hindu refugees enter India through the borders,” said Rai.

Rai said at the all-party meeting called by the central government, the entire opposition had extended its support to the government. The leader of the oppositon in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had expressed concern over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and had asked the government as to what it was doing to protect them.

“Instead of questioning the BJP government at the Centre, Yogi ji is engaging in electoral politics in U.P. over Bangladesh and spreading religious animosity,” Rai remarked.