UPGIS 2023: Proposals of 2.57 L crore in higher edu to create jobs for over 7.8 lakh youths

More than 7.82 lakh youths will get employment through 64 proposals worth ₹2,57,922 crore received in the higher education sector during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) held in the state capital earlier this month.

“The 64 investment proposals received through the GIS in the field of higher education bear testimony to the government’s pro-youth initiatives,” according to a state government press release.

The unemployment rate of U.P., which stood at around 18 per cent in June 2016, dropped to nearly 2 percent by February 2022. Owing to the government’s sustained efforts to create an investment-friendly environment in the state, various well-known organisations have also evinced keen interest in joining U.P. in its growth journey.

US firm Imperia Innovation Invest (Austin Consulting Group) has expressed its desire to invest in infrastructure and education and will provide employment to 1.10 lakh youth by investing in Noida and Lakhimpur Kheri. Pandit Vasudev Tiwari Skill University is also eager to invest ₹40,000 crore in Jhansi. More than 5,000 youths of Bundelkhand, which once became synonymous with backwardness, will be connected with new employment opportunities through only one institution, said the press release.

At the same time, RPM Group has also expressed its desire to set up RPM University. The group’s director Ajay Shahi informed that most of the youths are in U.P. and because of the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the group is committed to providing 1200 employment opportunities by investing ₹500 crore.