UP-MP to prioritise BESS to meet peak power demand

With an eye on strengthening grid stability and managing evening peak loads through integrated storage solutions, key stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh held a high-level meeting at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) headquarters here on Wednesday to review progress on the MP-UP Complementary Morena Solar Park project. Technical and commercial aspects, especially optimal storage configurations, were discussed in detail in the meeting. (For representation)

The meeting focused on refining bid documents for the ambitious solar initiative, which includes critical solar generation and battery energy storage components. The goal is to harness solar power more effectively while ensuring a stable, flexible power supply during high-demand hours, officials said.

Discussions covered two main components -- the MP-UP Complementary Morena Solar (Vanilla) Park, and MP-UP Complementary Storage projects.

Technical and commercial aspects, especially optimal storage configurations, were discussed in detail. A consensus emerged around prioritising battery energy storage systems (BESS) for their rapid deployment potential and ability to meet peak-hour power demand effectively, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh delegation was led by Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary of the new and renewable energy department, and chairman of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). He was accompanied by Amanbir Singh Bains, managing director of MP Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVN) and director at RUMSL, along with other senior RUMSL officials.

Uttar Pradesh was represented by UPPCL chairman Ashish Goel, managing director Pankaj Kumar, and Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) director Indrajit Singh.