UPNEDA invites proposals for setting up solar units in Jalaun
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has invited proposals for setting up a grid-connected solar PV project at the solar park being developed in Jalaun, on a “Build Own Operate” (BO-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 75 MW, an official dealing with the issue said.
The three solar units proposed to be set up in three locations in Jalaun will be 25 MW, 20 MW and 30 MW, totalling 75 MW.
The UPNEDA which acts as a nodal body for the development of solar parks in the state has invited proposals in keeping with the Central government’s target to achieve a cumulative capacity of 100GW in 2022.
“As per request for proposal (RFP) invited by the NEDA, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder for the purchase of solar power for a period of 25 years based on the terms,” the official said.
The successful bidder will commission the project within 15 months from the effective date of the PPA with the UPPCL that will purchase the 75 MW. The maximum tariff payable to the project developer has been fixed at ₹3.00/kWh for 25 years. This, according to the RFP document, will be inclusive of all statutory taxes, duties, levies and cess if applicable as on the last date of bid submission.
“Selection of grid-connected solar PV power projects for a total capacity of 75 MW will be carried out through e-bidding followed by the e-Reverse Auction process,” says the document.
“The projects will be set up in three locations in Jalaun District in Uttar Pradesh Solar Park, being developed by Solar Park Implementation Agency (SPIA-LSPDCL),” it adds,
“In case the availability is more than 10% of the declared annual capacity utilization factor (CUF), the solar producer will be free to sell it to any other entity provided first right of refusal will vest with the procurer. In case the procurer (UPPCL) purchases the excess generation, it will do so at 75% of the PPA tariff,” points out the document.
A solar park, according to the RFP document, means a concentrated zone of development of solar power generation projects while it has defined a solar PV project as a solar photovoltaic power project that uses sunlight for direct conversion into electricity through photovoltaic technology.
-
‘Will you chant Hanuman Chalisa…’: Uddhav slams BJP over Rahul Bhat's killing
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an all out attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there"? Calling the BJP a fake 'Hindutva party, Thackeray continued his attack on the saffron party."
-
‘Attempt to create new row in Maha’: Pawar on Owaisi's Aurangzeb tomb visit
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi comes after the latter visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Thursday (May 12). Both Shiv Sena and MNS have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.
-
Prayagraj: Cop accused of raping woman after befriending her on train, jailed
A 33-year-old GRP constable posted at Aligarh has been accused of befriending a young woman while on duty onboard the Netaji Express train under the guise of helping her and then taking her to a hotel in Prayagraj and raping her at gunpoint on May 10. On the morning of May 10, the duo reached Prayagraj junction station from where the constable took her to a hotel in Khuladabad locality and took a room.
-
Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail
A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security. Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail.
-
‘Flamingo not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, feeling of conserving them is’
During the first-ever Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai to mark the World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said that while flamingoes are not exclusive to Navi Mumbai, the feeling of conserving them is. Bangar added that the platform should be used constructively and not to point fingers. The festival saw large turnout from residents and wildlife enthusiasts, among them were nationals from countries like Italy and Russia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics