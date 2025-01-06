UPPCB for dignified disposal of idols; ties up with a temple

For environment protection, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has joined hands with a Maa Chandrika Devi temple to motivate people for appropriate and scientific disposal of abandoned idols. A pit-like structure constructed by UPPCB at Chandrika Devi temple for the collection of discarded idols. (HT Photo)

As part of this initiative, the board has installed a signboard and constructed a concrete box where devotees can place their idols after worship.

“Additionally, the board has also formed a responsibility committee named the Maa Chandrika Devi Samiti, to ensure the dignified and scientific disposal of the idols,” said JP Maurya, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow.

Currently, the board has started the initiative with Chandrika Devi temple. However, later it will join hands with other temples where a committee will be formed which will have the people from the temple itself.

They will be trained by UPPCB for the scientific disposal of such abandoned idols in a pit under the soil. Maurya also said that he will pitch the idea with Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for construction of such collection centres across city temples and even at the banks of the rivers and ponds.

“The improper disposal of idols after worship has become a significant issue, as people often dump them near ponds, rivers, or trees, causing water and environmental pollution. To address this problem, we initiated a plan for the proper disposal of idols which was successfully implemented at Maa Chandrika Devi Mandir in Bakshi Ka Talab area,” said the regional officer, and added, “I believe that if this idea is implemented in other places, the idol disposal problem can be effectively resolved and may help reduce environmental pollution.”