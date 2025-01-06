Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPPCB for dignified disposal of idols; ties up with a temple

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2025 07:42 AM IST

UPPCB partners with Maa Chandrika Devi temple for scientific idol disposal, promoting environmental protection and setting up collection centers.

For environment protection, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has joined hands with a Maa Chandrika Devi temple to motivate people for appropriate and scientific disposal of abandoned idols.

A pit-like structure constructed by UPPCB at Chandrika Devi temple for the collection of discarded idols. (HT Photo)
A pit-like structure constructed by UPPCB at Chandrika Devi temple for the collection of discarded idols. (HT Photo)

As part of this initiative, the board has installed a signboard and constructed a concrete box where devotees can place their idols after worship.

“Additionally, the board has also formed a responsibility committee named the Maa Chandrika Devi Samiti, to ensure the dignified and scientific disposal of the idols,” said JP Maurya, regional officer, UPPCB, Lucknow.

Currently, the board has started the initiative with Chandrika Devi temple. However, later it will join hands with other temples where a committee will be formed which will have the people from the temple itself.

They will be trained by UPPCB for the scientific disposal of such abandoned idols in a pit under the soil. Maurya also said that he will pitch the idea with Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for construction of such collection centres across city temples and even at the banks of the rivers and ponds.

“The improper disposal of idols after worship has become a significant issue, as people often dump them near ponds, rivers, or trees, causing water and environmental pollution. To address this problem, we initiated a plan for the proper disposal of idols which was successfully implemented at Maa Chandrika Devi Mandir in Bakshi Ka Talab area,” said the regional officer, and added, “I believe that if this idea is implemented in other places, the idol disposal problem can be effectively resolved and may help reduce environmental pollution.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On